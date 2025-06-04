link
Kod waluty dla Chainlink to LINK.

Chainlink Information
Chainlink greatly expands the capabilities of smart contracts by enabling access to real-world data and off-chain computation while maintaining the security and reliability guarantees inherent to blockchain technology.

Risks in Using Chainlink
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Chainlink History
Chainlink was created in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, who co-authored a white paper introducing the Chainlink protocol and network with Cornell University professor Ari Juels the same year. Chainlink acts as a ""bridge"" between a blockchain and off-chain environments. The network, which services smart contracts, was formally launched in 2019.

