Central Bank Rates

We are excited to announce the general availability of a much requested feature: Central Bank Rates. You can now query and retrieve the rates published by a Central Bank of your interest, instead of our proprietary mid market rate.

The, initially, supported Central Banks are the following:

Bank of Albania

Bank of Canada

Bank of England

Bank of Mongolia

Bank of Papua New Guinea

Bank of Slovenia

Bank of Thailand

Bank of the Lao PDR

Central Bank of Colombia

Central Bank of Russian Federation

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey

Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Central Bank of Yemen

Czech National Bank

Da Afghanistan Bank

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

European Central Bank

National Bank of Azerbaijan

National Bank of Poland

National Bank of Serbia

National Bank of Tajiskistan

State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan

Swiss National Bank



We will be expanding the list of supported Central Banks in the near future. Historical data are not available yet, but will also be included shortly.

Unlike the mid market rate, this is an exclusive feature of the API and these rates will not be available on our website .

There is a new API endpoint specifically designated to the Central Bank rates.

To find out how to retrieve these rates, please, refer to the updated API documentation.



