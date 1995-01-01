ANG - Florin néerlandais

ang
The Florin néerlandais is the currency of Antilles néerlandaises. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florin néerlandais exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florin néerlandais rates and a currency converter.

Florin néerlandais Stats

NameFlorin néerlandais
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Florin néerlandais Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Antilles néerlandaises, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Martin (Royaume des Pays-Bas)

