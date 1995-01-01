ang
ANG - Nederlandse gulden

The Nederlandse gulden is the currency of Nederlandse Antillen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nederlandse gulden exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Nederlandse gulden rates and a currency converter.

Nederlandse gulden Stats

NameNederlandse gulden
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Nederlandse gulden Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Nederlandse Antillen, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint-Eustatius, Sint-Maarten

