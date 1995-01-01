ang
ANG - Dutch Guilder

The Dutch Guilder is the currency of Netherlands Antilles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Dutch Guilder rates and a currency converter.

Dutch Guilder Stats

NameDutch Guilder
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Dutch Guilder Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Netherlands Antilles, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten

