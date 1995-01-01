ANG - Dutch Guilder

The Dutch Guilder is the currency of Netherlands Antilles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Dutch Guilder rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dutch Guilder
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top ANG conversion
|ANG to USD
|Top ANG chart
|ANG to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
|Users
Netherlands Antilles, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten
