ANG - Niederländischer Gulden

The Niederländischer Gulden is the currency of Niederländische Antillen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Niederländischer Gulden exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Niederländischer Gulden rates and a currency converter.

Niederländischer Gulden Stats

NameNiederländischer Gulden
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Niederländischer Gulden Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Niederländische Antillen, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten

