ANG - Florim holandês

The Florim holandês is the currency of Antilhas Holandesas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florim holandês exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florim holandês rates and a currency converter.

Florim holandês Stats

NameFlorim holandês
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Florim holandês Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Antilhas Holandesas, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903891
USD / CAD1,36706
EUR / JPY173,492
AUD / USD0,667009

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%