ANG - الجيلدر الهولندي

The الجيلدر الهولندي is the currency of جزر الأنتيل الهولندية. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجيلدر الهولندي exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find الجيلدر الهولندي rates and a currency converter.

الجيلدر الهولندي Stats

Nameالجيلدر الهولندي
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

الجيلدر الهولندي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
جزر الأنتيل الهولندية, بونيير, كوراساو, سابا, سينت إيوستاتيوس, سينت مارتين

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤١٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٨٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٠٩
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٣٨٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٨١٢
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٣
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٥٢١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜