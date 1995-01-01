ANG - الجيلدر الهولندي

The الجيلدر الهولندي is the currency of جزر الأنتيل الهولندية. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجيلدر الهولندي exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG , and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find الجيلدر الهولندي rates and a currency converter.