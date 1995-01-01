ANG - الجيلدر الهولندي

The الجيلدر الهولندي is the currency of جزر الأنتيل الهولندية. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجيلدر الهولندي exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find الجيلدر الهولندي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الجيلدر الهولندي
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top ANG conversion
|ANG to USD
|Top ANG chart
|ANG to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
|Users
جزر الأنتيل الهولندية, بونيير, كوراساو, سابا, سينت إيوستاتيوس, سينت مارتين
