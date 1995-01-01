ang
ANG - Florín holandés

The Florín holandés is the currency of Antillas Neerlandesas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín holandés exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florín holandés rates and a currency converter.

Florín holandés Stats

NameFlorín holandés
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Florín holandés Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Antillas Neerlandesas, Bonaire, Curazao, Saba, San Eustaquio, Sint Maarten

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07386
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26760
USD / CHF0,903536
USD / CAD1,36960
EUR / JPY173,384
AUD / USD0,666072

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %