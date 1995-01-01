ang
ANG - Fiorino delle Antille olandesi

The Fiorino delle Antille olandesi is the currency of Antille Olandesi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiorino delle Antille olandesi exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Fiorino delle Antille olandesi rates and a currency converter.

Fiorino delle Antille olandesi Stats

NameFiorino delle Antille olandesi
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Fiorino delle Antille olandesi Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Antille Olandesi, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten

