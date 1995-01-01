ANG - Fiorino delle Antille olandesi

The Fiorino delle Antille olandesi is the currency of Antille Olandesi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiorino delle Antille olandesi exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG , and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Fiorino delle Antille olandesi rates and a currency converter.