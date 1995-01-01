ANG - オランダギルダー

The オランダギルダー is the currency of オランダ領アンティル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular オランダギルダー exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find オランダギルダー rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|オランダギルダー
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top ANG conversion
|ANG to USD
|Top ANG chart
|ANG to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
|Users
オランダ領アンティル, ボネール島, キュラソー, サバ島, シント・ユースタティウス島, シント・マールテン
