ANG - Nederländska gulden

The Nederländska gulden is the currency of Nederländska Antillerna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nederländska gulden exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Nederländska gulden rates and a currency converter.

Nederländska gulden Stats

NameNederländska gulden
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

Nederländska gulden Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
Nederländska Antillerna, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,441
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36716
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,666964

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %