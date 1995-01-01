The 荷蘭盾 is the currency of 荷屬安的列斯群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 荷蘭盾 exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 荷蘭盾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|荷蘭盾
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top ANG conversion
|ANG to USD
|Top ANG chart
|ANG to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
|Users
荷屬安的列斯群島, 博內爾島, 庫拉索, 薩巴島, 聖尤斯特歇斯島, 聖馬丁
荷屬安的列斯群島, 博內爾島, 庫拉索, 薩巴島, 聖尤斯特歇斯島, 聖馬丁
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ANG email updatesGet ANG rates on my phoneGet a ANG currency data API for my business