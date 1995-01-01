ang
ANG - 荷蘭盾

The 荷蘭盾 is the currency of 荷屬安的列斯群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 荷蘭盾 exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 荷蘭盾 rates and a currency converter.

荷蘭盾 Stats

Name荷蘭盾
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

荷蘭盾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
荷屬安的列斯群島, 博內爾島, 庫拉索, 薩巴島, 聖尤斯特歇斯島, 聖馬丁

