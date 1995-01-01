ang
ANG - 荷兰盾

The 荷兰盾 is the currency of 荷属安的列斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 荷兰盾 exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is ANG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 荷兰盾 rates and a currency converter.

荷兰盾 Stats

Name荷兰盾
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ANG conversionANG to USD
Top ANG chartANG to USD chart

荷兰盾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ƒ5, ƒ10, ƒ25, ƒ50, ƒ100, ƒ250, ƒ1000
Users
荷属安的列斯, 博内尔, 库拉索, 沙巴岛, 圣尤斯特歇斯岛, 圣马丁

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18058
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903877
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.502
AUD / USD0.666954

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%