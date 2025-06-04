Introducing Xe Platform: A flexible API suite built to embed payments and FX data into your existing workflows

For more than 30 years, businesses have trusted Xe for currency intelligence and global payments. Over that time, we’ve expanded far beyond the well-known Xe website and app. Today thousands of companies use Xe technology inside their own platforms to manage payments, automate FX, and power high-accuracy financial reporting.

Now, we’re bringing these enterprise capabilities together under one roof with a dedicated new section of xe.com - Xe Platform.

Xe Platform is the new home for information and access to our Payments API, ERP solutions, and Currency Data API. Streamline workflows, reduce manual work, improve payment security, and tap industry-leading currency operations by embedded Xe into your existing systems. These tools serve enterprise clients as well as platforms looking to add payment capability to the product suit they deliver to their clients.

If your finance team is looking for a simpler, more secure way to send and manage global payments, the journey begins here.



Why we created Xe Platform

Finance teams today are under pressure to do more with less. The global payments process has become increasingly fragmented, with businesses forced to move between accounting systems, banking portals, and spreadsheets just to complete a single vendor payment run.

In many organizations, accounts payable (AP) teams spend up to 25 percent of their time managing vendor payments and payroll across multiple systems. Each of these touchpoints adds friction, increases the likelihood of human error, and amplifies exposure to data security risks.

As organizations grow, these inefficiencies grow with them.

The solutions under Xe Platform are built to solve that problem. It allows businesses to access the power of Xe’s global payments, FX risk management, and currency data, and embed it directly into their existing finance systems or platforms, eliminating the need to log into a separate portal.

With Xe Platform solutions, businesses get:

Enhanced security , because payment file uploads and external portals are eliminated

Increased efficiency , with vendor payments managed in one workflow

Improved accuracy , through instant bank validation and automated FX reporting

Instant scale, because processes run inside the systems teams already use

Xe Platform gives CFOs, controllers, finance teams, and product teams a modern way to build and manage payments, one that aligns with the future of connected finance.



A new way for businesses to work with Xe

Xe.com continues to serve businesses that want a direct, portal-based way to manage global payments and currency needs. Xe Platform expands on that foundation by offering another option: the ability to embed those same capabilities into the systems your teams and customers already use.

For organizations modernizing their finance operations, this means less platform switching, fewer manual steps, and a more connected workflow. Xe Platform brings our embedded and integrated solutions together in one place so you can explore how they support your broader technology and finance strategy.



A closer look at our Platform solutions

1. Xe Payments API: Enterprise payments inside your own platform

The Xe Payments API is at the foundation of our platform offering. It allows you to take the global payment capabilities Xe has been developing for decades and place them into your own systems with a single API.

With the Xe Payments API, businesses can:

Initiate and manage global payments directly from their system of record

Build end-to-end vendor payment workflows without redirecting users

Automate FX conversions and integrate live rate data

Reduce the risk of manual processing errors

Scale payments across regions and currencies with ease

It’s the simplest way to give your teams or customers access to Xe’s global payments network, without introducing yet another platform into your workflow.

Explore Xe Payments API



2. ERP integrations: An embedded solution with zero platform switching

For businesses using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Xe offers purpose-built embedded payment solutions. These integrations take the power of the Xe Payments API and deliver it directly within the ERP interface your finance teams work in every day.

This removes some of the biggest pain points AP teams face:

Reconciling payments across multiple systems

Uploading payment files into banking portals

Navigating inconsistent processes across regions

Managing FX conversions manually

Avoiding mistakes caused by manual data entry

With Xe ERP integrations, vendor payments become part of one seamless workflow inside your ERP. Finance teams can validate bank details instantly, reduce the risk of errors, and send global payments without ever leaving their ERP platform.

Explore ERP integrations

If your organization has outgrown the operational limits of manual payment processes, ERP integrations provide a secure and efficient path forward.

3. Xe Currency Data API: Real-time rates for automated accuracy

Xe has been the world’s most trusted source of currency intelligence since 1993. Our Currency Data API powers thousands of platforms and financial systems globally, from SMEs to some of the world’s largest enterprises.

It delivers the accurate, real-time exchange rates that businesses use to:

Automate gains/loss calculations

Drive pricing models

Build financial dashboards and internal reporting

Improve accuracy in international accounting

Eliminate manual FX data entry

For organizations where precision matters e.g., multi-currency accounting, cross-border invoicing, or treasury forecasting, Xe’s Currency Data API provides the reliability required to move away from manual spreadsheets and static rate tables.

The result is better, faster, and more consistent financial reporting.

Explore Xe Currency Data API



Who Xe Platform is designed for

Xe Platform serves a wide range of business needs, but three roles benefit most clearly:

CFOs & finance leaders

Looking to strengthen financial controls, reduce risk, and modernize payment processes across global operations.

Controllers & AP managers

Needing a simpler way to manage vendor payments without juggling multiple systems or manual processes.

Product & platform teams

Building payment capabilities directly into their own applications and wanting a reliable, enterprise-grade global solution.

Whether you’re a direct-to-consumer business needing to scale your payments operations inside your core finance platform, or a software provider wanting to enable your customers to make global payments inside your application, Xe Platform gives you the building blocks to do it.



A simpler way forward for global payments

We are in an era where finance teams expect their systems to work together, not compete with each other. They expect tools that reduce friction, improve security, and eliminate unnecessary manual work.

Xe Platform exists to meet those expectations.

By bringing all of Xe’s enterprise capabilities into one clear, unified space, we’re making it easier for businesses to:

Understand how Xe fits into their technology ecosystem

Build payment workflows that run inside their existing systems

Leverage Xe’s global expertise without adding operational complexity

Improve efficiency and accuracy across the finance function

The way businesses build with Xe just got simpler.



