For over 30 years, Xe Corporation Inc. customers have been trusting us to manage and send international money transfers. It's what we do.
Global reach
Send and receive money across 190+ countries in over 130+ currencies. Receiving your money is easy. Connect a bank account or opt for cash pick-up at one of our 500,000 locations worldwide.
Transparent prices
With our transparent rates, you'll always be in the know. You'll never have to worry about surprises or sneaky deductions with our competitive exchange rates and minimal fees.
Fast and reliable transfers
We understand the value of your hard-earned money. That's why we prioritize safe and speedy transfers. Send money within seconds and your recipient will receive it within 1-5 days.
Easy to use
Our app and website are designed with your financial needs in mind. Our currency tools and resources assist you in managing your money. Need extra help? Our customer service team is here to support you.
We're proud to be a part of of the Euronet family
As part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, we form the world's third largest money transfer business. Our goal is simple: to offer you the easiest, most reliable, and friendliest money transfer service available.
Get to know our story
Before Xe became the money transfer service you know now, we were two friends in search of creating something great.
August 1993
Xenon Laboratories Incorporated was founded by high school friends, Steven Dengler and Beric Farmer, providing computer consulting and internet services to businesses.
January 1995
They moved Xenon Laboratories from the basement of a house in the country just outside of Newmarket, Ontario, to the financial district of downtown Toronto.
May 1995
The Universal Currency Converter was launched on the site. Within a few years, Xenon Laboratories became the world’s most popular currency site.
September 2000
Xenon Laboratories shifted its focus on currency and foreign exchange tools and services full time.
April 2001
Xenon Laboratories officially changed its name to Xe Corporation Inc.
October 2002
The "Universal Currency Converter" and "Xe" trademarks were registered in Canada and eventually became registered in the USA, EU, and around the world.
March 2005
Our headquarters moved from downtown Toronto to 1145 Nicholson Road, Newmarket.
February 2007
We introduced currency charts and graphs are to the site that are currently offered on the homepage of Xe.com.
September 2007
Xe.com introduced a brand-new logo.
May 2009
We launched the Xe Currency App for iPhone and reached 1M downloads in the first year. In a few years, it became the world's favorite currency app, with 100M+ downloads worldwide.
November 2010
Xe.com was named a Greater Toronto Top Employer and continues to be repeatedly selected.
August 2012
We enhanced our services with cloud computing, allowing us to continue to provide you with the best experience despite times of high information demand from our servers.
August 2013
We celebrated our 20th birthday as the world's favorite currency site and a top 500 global site.
December 2013
In order to provide an improved customer experience across all devices and platforms used by our customers, we launched a fully responsive site.
December 2014
Xe Currency Data was launched to meet the ongoing needs of our corporate clients to have accurate and reliable exchange rates for businesses.
June 2015
Xe became part of the Euronet family, a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers.
January 2019
HiFX joined forces with Xe. By combining Xe’s 25 years of authority in currency exchange and HiFX’s comprehensive range of money transfer services, we became an even more powerful Xe for you.
August 2022
We launched a complete revamp of our web platform, making easier than ever for customers to send money to 200+ countries at anytime.
Frequently asked questions about Xe
Xe makes international money transfers easy for individuals and businesses. In addition to our trusted currency data and tools, we offer fast, secure, and cost-effective transfers to over 190 countries in 130+ currencies.
Xe has been in business since August 1993. With over 30+ years of currency expertise, Xe is well known as the world's most trusted currency authority.
As a part of the Euronet family, Xe is regulated globally and uses advanced security measures to protect your data and money. We are NASDAQ-listed and fully compliant with data protection and privacy regulations like GDPR, Canada's Privacy Act, and the U.S. Privacy Act. Xe also uses multiple layers of protection like encryption, MFA, biometrics, and fraud detection.
Xe provides international money transfer and currency data solutions for businesses and consumers.
For businesses, Xe offers scalable global payment solutions like access to real-time exchange rates, FX risk management, and ERP integrations, making it easier to manage international money transfers.
For consumers, Xe makes it easy to send money abroad quickly and at competitive rates. Whether you're supporting family, paying for overseas expenses, or managing finances across countries, you can count on Xe for reliable transfers.