XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

The IMF Special Drawing Rights is the currency of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find IMF Special Drawing Rights rates and a currency converter.

XDRΕιδικά Τραβηκτικά Δικαιώματα ΔΝΤ

IMF Special Drawing Rights Stats

NameIMF Special Drawing Rights
SymbolSpecial Drawing Rights
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

IMF Special Drawing Rights Profile

Users
International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15957
GBP / EUR1.14144
USD / JPY156.469
GBP / USD1.32358
USD / CHF0.804387
USD / CAD1.40401
EUR / JPY181.437
AUD / USD0.651765

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%