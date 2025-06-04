xcd
XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

The East Caribbean Dollar is the currency of East Caribbean. Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find East Caribbean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

XCDΔολάριο Ανατολικής Καραϊβικής

East Caribbean Dollar Stats

NameEast Caribbean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

East Caribbean Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
East Caribbean, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat

