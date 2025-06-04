wst
WST - Samoan Tala

The Samoan Tala is the currency of Samoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoa Tala is WST, and the currency symbol is WS$. Below, you'll find Samoan Tala rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

wst
WSTΤάλα Σαμόα

Samoan Tala Stats

NameSamoan Tala
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Sene
Minor unit symbolSene
Top WST conversionWST to USD
Top WST chartWST to USD chart

Samoan Tala Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sene10, Sene20, Sene50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Samoa
Users
Samoa

Why are you interested in WST?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to WST email updatesGet WST rates on my phoneGet a WST currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15957
GBP / EUR1.14144
USD / JPY156.469
GBP / USD1.32358
USD / CHF0.804387
USD / CAD1.40401
EUR / JPY181.437
AUD / USD0.651765

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%