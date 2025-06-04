VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
The Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Ni-Vanuatu Vatu rates and a currency converter.
Ni-Vanuatu Vatu Stats
|Name
|Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
|Symbol
|VT
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top VUV conversion
|VUV to USD
|Top VUV chart
|VUV to USD chart
Ni-Vanuatu Vatu Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
|Central bank
|Reserve bank of Vanuatu
|Users
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Why are you interested in VUV?
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15956
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14147
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.467
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32359
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804390
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40404
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.432
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651749
|▲