VND - Vietnamese Dong

The Vietnamese Dong is the currency of Viet Nam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Vietnamese Dong rates and a currency converter.

Vietnamese Dong Stats

NameVietnamese Dong
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Vietnamese Dong Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Viet Nam

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15956
GBP / EUR1.14147
USD / JPY156.467
GBP / USD1.32359
USD / CHF0.804390
USD / CAD1.40404
EUR / JPY181.432
AUD / USD0.651749

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%