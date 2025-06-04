ves
VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

The Venezuelan Bolívar is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VES, and the currency symbol is Bs.S. Below, you'll find Venezuelan Bolívar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Soberano has many official rates.

Select a currency

ves
VESΜπολιβάρ Βενεζουέλας

Venezuelan Bolívar Stats

NameVenezuelan Bolívar
SymbolBs. S
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VES conversionVES to USD
Top VES chartVES to USD chart

Venezuelan Bolívar Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: Bs. S1, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs. S2, Bs. S5, Bs. S10, Bs. S20, Bs. S50, Bs. S100, Bs. S200, Bs. S500
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

Why are you interested in VES?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to VES email updatesGet VES rates on my phoneGet a VES currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15956
GBP / EUR1.14147
USD / JPY156.467
GBP / USD1.32359
USD / CHF0.804390
USD / CAD1.40404
EUR / JPY181.432
AUD / USD0.651749

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%