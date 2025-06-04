tzs
TZS - Tanzanian Shilling

The Tanzanian Shilling is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tanzanian Shilling rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

tzs
TZSΣελίνι Τανζανίας

Tanzanian Shilling Stats

NameTanzanian Shilling
SymbolShilling
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Tanzanian Shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Shilling1, Shilling5, Shilling10, Shilling20, Shilling50, Shilling100, Shilling200
Bank notesFreq used: Shilling500, Shilling1000, Shilling2000, Shilling5000, Shilling10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzania

Why are you interested in TZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TZS email updatesGet TZS rates on my phoneGet a TZS currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15946
GBP / EUR1.14160
USD / JPY156.460
GBP / USD1.32364
USD / CHF0.804419
USD / CAD1.40410
EUR / JPY181.409
AUD / USD0.651825

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%