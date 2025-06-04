TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar
The Tuvaluan Dollar is the currency of Tuvalu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvalu Dollar is TVD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Tuvaluan Dollar rates and a currency converter.
Tuvaluan Dollar Stats
|Name
|Tuvaluan Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top TVD conversion
|TVD to USD
|Top TVD chart
|TVD to USD chart
Tuvaluan Dollar Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢20, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Tuvalu
Tuvalu
Why are you interested in TVD?
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15946
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14160
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.460
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32364
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804419
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40410
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.409
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651825
|▲