tmt
TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

The Turkmenistani Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistani Manat rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

tmt
TMTΜανάτ Τουρκμενιστάν

Turkmenistani Manat Stats

NameTurkmenistani Manat
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmenistani Manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

Why are you interested in TMT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TMT email updatesGet TMT rates on my phoneGet a TMT currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15946
GBP / EUR1.14160
USD / JPY156.460
GBP / USD1.32364
USD / CHF0.804419
USD / CAD1.40410
EUR / JPY181.409
AUD / USD0.651825

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%