SZL - Swazi Lilangeni
The Swazi Lilangeni is the currency of eSwatini. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swazi Lilangeni rates and a currency converter.
Swazi Lilangeni Stats
|Name
|Swazi Lilangeni
|Symbol
|Lilangeni
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
Swazi Lilangeni Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
eSwatini
eSwatini
Why are you interested in SZL?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15946
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14160
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.460
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32364
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804419
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40410
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.409
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651825
|▲