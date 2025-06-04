SPL - Seborgan Luigino
The Seborgan Luigino is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Seborgan Luigino rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.
Seborgan Luigino Stats
|Name
|Seborgan Luigino
|Symbol
|Luigino
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centesimo
|Top SPL conversion
|SPL to USD
|Top SPL chart
|SPL to USD chart
Seborgan Luigino Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
|Users
Seborga
Seborga
Why are you interested in SPL?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SPL email updatesGet SPL rates on my phoneGet a SPL currency data API for my business
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15951
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14148
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.453
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32355
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804355
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40409
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.408
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651800
|▲