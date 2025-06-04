sll
SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

The Sierra Leonean Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonean Leone rates and a currency converter.

SLLΛεόνε Σιέρα Λεόνε
SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra Leonean Leone Stats

NameSierra Leonean Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

Sierra Leonean Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Sierra Leone

