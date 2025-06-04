SCR - Seychellois Rupee
The Seychellois Rupee is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychellois Rupee rates and a currency converter.
Seychellois Rupee Stats
|Name
|Seychellois Rupee
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SCR conversion
|SCR to USD
|Top SCR chart
|SCR to USD chart
Seychellois Rupee Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Seychelles
|Users
Seychelles
Seychelles
Why are you interested in SCR?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SCR email updatesGet SCR rates on my phoneGet a SCR currency data API for my business
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15956
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14148
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.425
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32362
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804246
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40392
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.385
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651818
|▲