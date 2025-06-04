pab
PAB - Panamanian Balboa

The Panamanian Balboa is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Panamanian Balboa rates and a currency converter.

pab
PABΜπαλμπόα Παναμά

Panamanian Balboa Stats

NamePanamanian Balboa
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Panamanian Balboa Profile

Users
Panama

