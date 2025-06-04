nad
NAD - Namibian Dollar

The Namibian Dollar is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

NADΔολάριο Ναμίμπιας

Namibian Dollar Stats

NameNamibian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Namibian Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibia

