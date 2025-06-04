MZN - Mozambican Metical
The Mozambican Metical is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mozambican Metical rates and a currency converter.
Mozambican Metical Stats
|Name
|Mozambican Metical
|Symbol
|MT
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top MZN conversion
|MZN to USD
|Top MZN chart
|MZN to USD chart
Mozambican Metical Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Moçambique
|Users
Mozambique
Mozambique
