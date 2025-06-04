mzn
MZN - Mozambican Metical

The Mozambican Metical is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mozambican Metical rates and a currency converter.

MZNΜετικάλ Μοζαμβίκης

Mozambican Metical Stats

NameMozambican Metical
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Mozambican Metical Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambique

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15956
GBP / EUR1.14168
USD / JPY156.451
GBP / USD1.32385
USD / CHF0.804133
USD / CAD1.40407
EUR / JPY181.415
AUD / USD0.651938

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%