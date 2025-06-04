mwk
MWK - Malawian Kwacha

The Malawian Kwacha is the currency of Malawi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Malawian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Malawian Kwacha Stats

NameMalawian Kwacha
SymbolMK
Minor unit1/100 = Tambala
Minor unit symbolTambala
Top MWK conversionMWK to USD
Top MWK chartMWK to USD chart

Malawian Kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
Bank notesFreq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
Central bankReserve Bank of Malawi
Users
Malawi

