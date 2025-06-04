MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa
The Maldivian Rufiyaa is the currency of Maldives (Maldive Islands). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Maldivian Rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.
Maldivian Rufiyaa Stats
|Name
|Maldivian Rufiyaa
|Symbol
|Rufiyaa
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
Maldivian Rufiyaa Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
Maldives (Maldive Islands)
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15961
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14159
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.451
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32380
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804130
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40403
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.423
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651919
|▲