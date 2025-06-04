MOP - Macau Pataca
The Macau Pataca is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macau Pataca rates and a currency converter.
Macau Pataca Stats
|Name
|Macau Pataca
|Symbol
|MOP$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Ho
|Minor unit symbol
|Ho
|Top MOP conversion
|MOP to USD
|Top MOP chart
|MOP to USD chart
Macau Pataca Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
|Users
Macau
Macau
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15961
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14159
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.451
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32380
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804130
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40403
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.423
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651919
|▲