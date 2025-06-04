mad
MAD - Moroccan Dirham

The Moroccan Dirham is the currency of Morocco. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Moroccan Dirham rates and a currency converter.

Moroccan Dirham Stats

NameMoroccan Dirham
SymbolDirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Moroccan Dirham Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Morocco, Western Sahara

