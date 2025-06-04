lvl
LVL - Latvian Lat

The Latvian Lat is the currency of Latvia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL, and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Latvian Lat rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.

Latvian Lat Stats

NameLatvian Lat
SymbolLs
Minor unit1/100 = Santims
Minor unit symbolSantims
Top LVL conversionLVL to USD
Top LVL chartLVL to USD chart

Latvian Lat Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santims1, Santims2, Santims5, Santims10, Santims20, Santims50, Ls1, Ls2, Ls10, Ls100
Bank notesFreq used: Ls5, Ls10, Ls20, Ls50, Ls100, Ls500
Central bankBank of Latvia
Users
Latvia

