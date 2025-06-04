lsl
LSL - Basotho Loti

The Basotho Loti is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Basotho Loti rates and a currency converter.

LSLΛότι Λεσότο

Basotho Loti Stats

NameBasotho Loti
SymbolLoti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Basotho Loti Profile

Users
Lesotho

