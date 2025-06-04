jep
JEP - Jersey Pound

The Jersey Pound is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey Pound rates and a currency converter.

JEPΛίρα Τζέρσεϊ

Jersey Pound Stats

NameJersey Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Jersey Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15957
GBP / EUR1.14173
USD / JPY156.445
GBP / USD1.32391
USD / CHF0.804115
USD / CAD1.40375
EUR / JPY181.408
AUD / USD0.652060

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%