HUF - Hungarian Forint

The Hungarian Forint is the currency of Hungary. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Hungarian Forint rates and a currency converter.

Hungarian Forint Stats

NameHungarian Forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Hungarian Forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hungary

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15942
GBP / EUR1.14160
USD / JPY156.469
GBP / USD1.32359
USD / CHF0.804284
USD / CAD1.40402
EUR / JPY181.414
AUD / USD0.651867

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%