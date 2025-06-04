GIP - Gibraltar Pound
The Gibraltar Pound is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Gibraltar Pound rates and a currency converter.
Gibraltar Pound Stats
|Name
|Gibraltar Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GIP conversion
|GIP to USD
|Top GIP chart
|GIP to USD chart
Gibraltar Pound Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
|Users
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Why are you interested in GIP?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15936
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14142
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.484
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32332
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804429
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40412
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.422
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651784
|▲