ghs
GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

The Ghanaian Cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghanaian Cedi rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ghs
GHSΣέντι Γκάνας

Ghanaian Cedi Stats

NameGhanaian Cedi
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Ghanaian Cedi Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

Why are you interested in GHS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GHS email updatesGet GHS rates on my phoneGet a GHS currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15932
GBP / EUR1.14154
USD / JPY156.492
GBP / USD1.32341
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40408
EUR / JPY181.424
AUD / USD0.651848

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%