GGP - Guernsey Pound

The Guernsey Pound is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernsey Pound rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guernsey Pound Stats

NameGuernsey Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Guernsey Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15932
GBP / EUR1.14154
USD / JPY156.492
GBP / USD1.32341
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40408
EUR / JPY181.424
AUD / USD0.651848

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%