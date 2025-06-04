fkp
FKP - Falkland Island Pound

The Falkland Island Pound is the currency of Falkland Islands (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland Island Pound rates and a currency converter.

Falkland Island Pound Stats

NameFalkland Island Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top FKP conversionFKP to USD
Top FKP chartFKP to USD chart

Falkland Island Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15932
GBP / EUR1.14154
USD / JPY156.492
GBP / USD1.32341
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40408
EUR / JPY181.424
AUD / USD0.651848

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%