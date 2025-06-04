fjd
FJD - Fijian Dollar

The Fijian Dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fijian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

fjd
FJDΔολάριο Φίτζι

Fijian Dollar Stats

NameFijian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Fijian Dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiji

Why are you interested in FJD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15932
GBP / EUR1.14154
USD / JPY156.492
GBP / USD1.32341
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40408
EUR / JPY181.424
AUD / USD0.651848

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%