etb
ETB - Ethiopian Birr

The Ethiopian Birr is the currency of Ethiopia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Ethiopian Birr rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

etb
ETBΜπιρ Αιθιοπίας

Ethiopian Birr Stats

NameEthiopian Birr
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Ethiopian Birr Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Ethiopia, Eritrea

Why are you interested in ETB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ETB email updatesGet ETB rates on my phoneGet a ETB currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15932
GBP / EUR1.14154
USD / JPY156.492
GBP / USD1.32341
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40408
EUR / JPY181.424
AUD / USD0.651848

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%