DZD - Algerian Dinar
The Algerian Dinar is the currency of Algeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Algerian Dinar rates and a currency converter.
Algerian Dinar Stats
|Name
|Algerian Dinar
|Symbol
|DA
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santeem
|Minor unit symbol
|Santeem
|Top DZD conversion
|DZD to USD
|Top DZD chart
|DZD to USD chart
Algerian Dinar Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Algeria
|Users
Algeria
Algeria
Why are you interested in DZD?
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15953
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14148
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.445
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32359
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804258
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40390
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.403
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651887
|▲