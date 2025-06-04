crc
CRC - Costa Rican Colon

The Costa Rican Colon is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Costa Rican Colon rates and a currency converter.

crc
CRCΚολόν Κόστα Ρίκα

Costa Rican Colon Stats

NameCosta Rican Colon
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Costa Rican Colon Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

