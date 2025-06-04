cop
COP - Colombian Peso

The Colombian Peso is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colombian Peso rates and a currency converter.

Colombian Peso Stats

NameColombian Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Colombian Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombia

