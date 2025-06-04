cdf
CDF - Congolese Franc

The Congolese Franc is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

cdf
CDFΦράγκο Κονγκό

Congolese Franc Stats

NameCongolese Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Congolese Franc Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

Why are you interested in CDF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CDF email updatesGet CDF rates on my phoneGet a CDF currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15958
GBP / EUR1.14148
USD / JPY156.445
GBP / USD1.32363
USD / CHF0.804251
USD / CAD1.40390
EUR / JPY181.410
AUD / USD0.651917

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%